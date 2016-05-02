Tonight’s the night: the 2016 Met Gala, AKA the biggest night in fashion of the year. Stars will be pulling out all the stops, if these semi-crazy outfits from last year tell us anything. But hey, when you’re on a red carpet with every star from Taylor Swift to Rihanna to Beyonce, you better do something to make people look.

As if we weren’t already excited to this red carpet, this year’s theme was announced by Vogue as “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.” Whoever dresses as a robot wins, IMO.

Although social media is a big no-no from the Met Gala red carpet, celebs like Kim Kardashian and Mindy Kaling are already so excited about their looks that require late night fittings and last-minute trips to the hair salon that they’re giving us a sneak peek on social media. Sure, we’ll have to wait until tonight to see the completed looks, but we’ll take what we can get.

Check out the teases as the stars prep for the big night below.

To ensure that you don’t miss a second of the red carpet action, click here for how to watch the fashion online or on TV.