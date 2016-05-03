Celebrities are known to push the fashion envelope – remember Lady Gaga‘s meat dress? – and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. In Emma Watson’s case, it worked…In Lady Gaga’s, it didn’t. Sorry, Little Monsters.

Last night, the 26-year-old actress stunned in a black and white pant/dress combo at the Met Gala. The piece was created by Calvin Klein and Eco Age, but here’s the kicker- IT WAS MADE OUT OF RECYCLED PLASTIC BOTTLES.

The theme of the night was “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology,” so the stars donned everything from robot arms to silver hair.

“Plastic is one of the biggest pollutants on the planet,” Emma wrote in a Facebook post explaining her look.”Being able to repurpose this waste and incorporate it into my gown for the ‪#‎MetGala‬ proves the power that creativity, technology and fashion can have by working together.”

Amazing.

She continued, “Each and every part of this beautiful gown has been produced with sustainability in mind. The zippers on the gown are made from recycled materials and the inner bustier has been crafted from organic cotton… The organic silk used in the lining of my gown is certified to a standard that guarantees the highest environmental and social standards throughout production.”

She also crafted the dress so that she could recycle the whole thing again.

“It is my intention to repurpose elements of the gown for future use. The trousers can be worn on their own, as can the bustier, and the train can be used for a future red carpet look.”

Just when I thought I couldn’t love her anymore. Girl crushing so hard rn.