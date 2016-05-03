Everyone loves a good prank, but this idiotic one is going to haunt Hunter Osborn for a looong time.

The 19-year-old high school student from Mesa, Arizona thought it would be funny if he exposed himself in the football team’s yearbook photo. Apparently it was a dare from his fellow teammates.

Yeah, great idea. No one will notice that.

Well, at first he was right. The high school published it in promotional material distributed at football games throughout the school year, claiming they didn’t notice the X-rated content due to the “small size of the photograph.”

That didn’t last long. People did notice and didn’t think the prank was very comical. And I’m guessing Hunter doesn’t think it’s funny either as he’s now facing 69 counts of indecent exposure and one felony count of furnishing harmful items to minors.

A Change.org petition titled “Free Hunter Osborn” claims that Hunter’s prank shouldn’t mean his life is ruined.

“The teacher responsible for the yearbook should be fired,” the page’s creator Alex Labban wrote. “Red Mountain High School is using him as a scapegoat instead of taking any responsibility!”

Think twice before you accept a dare, kids. It’s not them who will face the consequences.

Update, 5/6/16

Hunter Osborn has had all charges against him dropped.

An Arizona prosecutor will not press criminal charges against a Phoenix-area high school student arrested for exposing his penis in a football team photograph published in the school’s yearbook, police said on Wednesday. The case against Hunter Osborn, 19, will be dropped after the Maricopa County attorney declined to prosecute the Red Mountain High School student, the Mesa Police Department said in a statement. “At this time all parties involved no longer desire prosecution and the case will be closed,” said Steve Berry, a Mesa police spokesman.

