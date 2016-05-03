A 21-year-old male has been found dead in a Ruffin Hall dorm room at North Carolina Central University. The student was found unresponsive by his roommate around 10 a.m Tuesday. An investigation as to what happened is currently underway.

https://twitter.com/AnthonyABC11/status/727530076699504640/photo/1

According to one Twitter user, the deceased student was named Kewanne. She posted a photo as well.

Kewanne, oh Kewanne. Oh how your spirit lives through us all. Rip to our handsome fallen eagle 🙏🏾👼🏾🐦 #NCCU pic.twitter.com/9jKdfu2oXg — dat damn'nita (@nitaa_proud) May 3, 2016

Other students are also tweeting condolences.

Man dude had such a good personality it wasn't one time I went in the C Store and he didn't have a smile on his face RIP 🙏🏽😇 #NCCU — J Mattocks (@J_Mattocks_20) May 3, 2016

R.I.P Kewanne , bruh used to give me free stuff in the c-store😪 real nice kid, prayers go out to his family #nccu pic.twitter.com/gq237leDQ7 — 06~03♊️ (@jordyntheUNO) May 3, 2016

RIP Kewanne 😪 #NCCU yet another fallen eagle pic.twitter.com/jNLrQSoo21 — Rocc Garçon ❣️ (@TheOfficialRocc) May 3, 2016

As of this time, details are scarce.

North Carolina Central University (NCCU) is a public historically black university located in Durham, North Carolina. The University is a member-school of Thurgood Marshall College Fund and has about 9,600 enrolled students.

This story is developing. Please refresh for new details.