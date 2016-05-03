A 21-year-old male has been found dead in a Ruffin Hall dorm room at North Carolina Central University. The student was found unresponsive by his roommate around 10 a.m Tuesday. An investigation as to what happened is currently underway.
https://twitter.com/AnthonyABC11/status/727530076699504640/photo/1
According to one Twitter user, the deceased student was named Kewanne. She posted a photo as well.
Other students are also tweeting condolences.
As of this time, details are scarce.
North Carolina Central University (NCCU) is a public historically black university located in Durham, North Carolina. The University is a member-school of Thurgood Marshall College Fund and has about 9,600 enrolled students.
This story is developing. Please refresh for new details.