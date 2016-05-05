Trips to the mall are about to change big time. Aeropostale, AKA your go-to store in middle school after you stopped fitting into Limited Too sizes but before you were cool enough for Abercrombie & Fitch, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company plans to close 113 stores in the United States and 41 stories in Canada in order to “achieve long-term financial stability.”

Maybe you threw out everything you owned from Aero a long time ago, but that doesn’t mean the mall staple doesn’t still have a piece of every girl growing up in the early 2000s’ heart.

It was the store that your mom didn’t mind going into because the lights were actually on, as oppose to Hollister and A&F.

It was the place you called “Aero” because you never were able to spell it right even though it was on literally all of their shirts.

It was the one that was severely overpriced but always had a 50% sale going on.

Reminisce with me on the better days. The days where you owned (or begged your mom for Christmas) for these Aeropostale staples.

VIEW GALLERY

RIP, Monkey Pajama Pants.