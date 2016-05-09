If you’re Hispanic, you probably saw Diego Boneta on television while growing up. He captured our hearts as the charming Rocco on the Mexican soap opera Rebelde. Diego’s debut on English speaking television was a success from the beginning. He has appeared on Pretty Little Liars, 90210, Jane The Virgin, and Scream Queens. Let’s not also forget Means Girls 2, Rock of Ages, amongst various other shows and movies.

The 25-year-old actor is not only talented on screen, but he’s also book smart. He has triple citizenship in Mexico, Spain, and the U.S. In between acting, Diego has released three albums in Latin American countries in Spanish and Portuguese. He even opened three concerts for Hilary Duff in 2006.

Throughout his amazing career, Diego has kept our eyes on him and it’s been worth it. The handsome actor never fails to make us swoon every time we see him. Check out his 15 sexists photos if you aren’t convinced already.

