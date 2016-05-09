If Rihanna‘s song, “Work,” from her brand new album, Anti, was any indication, it’s clear that the Barbadian singer believes in work. The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter has just announced a global scholarship program through her Clara Lionel Foundation, which will award scholarships to international and U.S. students going to college in the United States.

“To be able to give the gift of education is actually an honor,” Rihanna said. “Higher education will help provide perspective, opportunities and learning to a group of kids who really deserve it. I am thrilled to be able to do this.”

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be residents of Barbados, Brazil, Cuba, Haiti, Guyana, Jamaica or the United States. They also must have already been accepted into a bachelor’s degree program at an accredited four-year college or university in the United States for the 2016-217 academic year.

The scholarship itself is based on need and the number of students will vary. However, the goal is to accept as many students as possible, according to the announcement. Scholarships awarded will range from $5,000 to $50,000 and can be renewed for three additional years or until a bachelor’s degree is earned – whichever happens first.

Applications for the scholarship are now open until June 10, 2016. A committee will screen 50 finalists based on academic performance, leadership, participation in school and community-based activities, work experience and a personal essay. Winners will be announced by August 2016.

