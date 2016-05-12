Emma Watson Has Been Named In The Panama Papers

Emma Watson is probably wishing that she could make the Panama Papers disappear right about now.

It was revealed on Thursday that the actress, who played the wizard Hermoine Granger in the Harry Potter film series, set up an offshore company using Mossack Fonseca, the law firm at the center of the Panama Paper data leak.

Luke Windsor, Watson’s spokesman, said that the actress set up the company in order to protect her safety and does not gain any financial benefit or tax advantage from the move. He said, “Emma (like many high profile individuals) set up an offshore company for the sole purpose of protecting her anonymity and safety.”

Windsor said that companies in the United Kingdom are required to publish details of their shareholders and “therefore do not give her the necessary anonymity required to protect her personal safety.” He said that Watson’s safety has been comprised in the past when such information became public.

Offshore companies, such as Watson’s, do not publish shareholder details. Various U.K. media outlets reported that the actress set up the company in order to purchase a property in London. Windsor declined to comment.

According to the leaked data, Watson set up a company called Falling Leaves Ltd in 2013 by the British Virgin Islands. The U.K. overseas territory in the Caribbean has been identified by the European Commission as a tax haven.

Well, I can honestly say that I didn't see that one coming.

