So this is terrifying. Despite being taught that the only way to get pregnant was for the P to enter the V unprotected, a urologist from Atlantic City is ruining lives with an I Didn’t Know I Was Pregnant-esque story. According to Dr. Brian Steixner, who practices at the Jersey Urology Group, women can become pregnant from anal sex.

“They totally lied to us in 9th grade health class,” he joked during a recent interview with Men’s Health. While the situation is unlikely — one in 50,000 people will become pregnant from anal sex — the news is still concerning. Especially if you’re one of those people who always thinks they’re pregnant.

Steixner reportedly treated a woman with a rare condition called “cloacal malformation,” a condition where the rectum, urethra, and vagina fail to separate into three tubes and instead are all connected.

According to Metro, here lies a big problem when it comes to pregnancy and unprotected sex.

Because of this, urine and feces drain into one channel which opens where the anus is located. The woman had an operation when she was younger to separate the channels, but it went wrong. The surgery caused a fistula, where a tiny hole is formed creating a connection between two organs. In this case, the woman’s womb became connected to her rectum.

Wow.

Naturally, the woman was confused, especially considering she had never had legitimate sex before getting pregnant. “After doing a whole bunch of X-rays, we determined that she got pregnant from having anal sex,” Steixner explained.

In the end, both the mother and the baby were fine; a C-section was performed so the baby could be safely delivered.

That’s all well and good, but can we get back to the fact that sex ed completely screwed us up? Was no one going to tell us about this?! Great, just one more thing to worry about. Keep it wrapped, people!