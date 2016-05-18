Students and faculty were evacuated Wednesday from multiple buildings at Harvard Business school after administration received bomb threats from an anonymous source this morning. The emergency announcement was made on the school website and official Twitter account immediately after.

Police are currently evacuating several buildings on campus, which is located off Soldiers Field Road. The buildings that have already been evacuated include Morgan, Esteves, Aldrich, Chao, Tata, Hawes and Batten.

“If you are not in one of the evacuated buildings it is safe to stay where you are at this time,” Harvard said in a recent statement on their site.

Police say that they received multiple threats via email around 10:30 am Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: Authorities have searched the grounds and found nothing. Students and faculty have since been allowed back into the buildings.