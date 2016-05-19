Miranda Lambert was seen all over the headlines last year after her public breakup. But it’s clear the Texan native hasn’t lost her touch on the red carpets and at events with her amazing style. Lambert has even found a handsome man, Anderson East, to inspire new romantic songs.

Lambert is an American country singer and songwriter. The talented artist has received recognition from the Country Music Association Awards, the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Grammy Awards. Lambert is both a successful solo artist and a member of the country music supergroup Pistol Annies.

She has been a significant person in the country music scene since the beginning of her career in 2005, with her debut album Kerosene that went Platinum in the U.S. Lambert has worked with companies like Cotton Inc. and Chrysler Ram trucks. She also has her own shoe and boot line found in DSW and gives back to shelter animals through her Muttnation Foundation.

Lambert’s style is elegant but she loves pops of color like cobalt blue and fierce red. Check out Miranda Lambert’s best looks throughout the years.

VIEW GALLERY