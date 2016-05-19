Listen, sugar is awful for you. You don’t need me to tell you that — that’s what your skin and waistline are for, both of which become noticeably worse after you indulge in several bags of Sour Patch Kid, a giant glass of sweet tea, and several pints of ice cream. But for anyone still in denial about just how bad sugar is for your body, the FDA will be making sure you come to the sad, lonely dark side of non-processed foods and green juices with new nutrition labels.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration proposed a redesign of nutrition labels back in February 2014, and after years of debate, it’s finally under final review by the White House Office of Management and Budget. According to The Cut, the redesign is basically a slap in the face to those in the dark.

The initial requirement for the new labels was that food manufacturers had to list the amount of added sugar per serving, if any; but in July the FDA decided that they would also need to include a percent daily value for the added stuff. (This isn’t required for total sugar, since the number includes the naturally occurring kind.) As you might imagine, sugar-industry groups are none too pleased. Other proposed label changes include a larger font for calories and servings per container (which will become more realistic — RIP, half-cup suggested servings of ice cream) plus nixing the “calories from fat” part of the calories line. And daily value percentages will be plopped on the left now, presumably so you’ll actually look at them.

Yeah… prepare to be scarred for life. Goodbye everything good in my life. I’ll miss you dearly.

