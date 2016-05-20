An 15-year-old Florida student at South Fort Myers High School in Fort Myers, Florida allegedly had sex with 25 boys in the girls’ bathroom.

According to police reports, “one girl was inside the bathroom and 25 boys were seen going in and out of the bathroom,” and while the girl remains unnamed because of her age, she told the school’s principal that she “had sex with a number of boys.”

Students and parents are shocked that something like this could have happened on school property.

“That is unbelievable. I can’t believe it. It’s terrible,” said Kevin Ware, parent. “We need to know what was going on during school? Why are the kids out? Where they supposed to be in class? Where were the teachers? A thorough investigation needs to be done.”

The acts were also reportedly recorded and posted on Snapchat. At least one cell phone has been confiscated and one student has been disciplined for “inappropriate activity.”

“It’s like one of those things where you don’t…really…it’s just crazy. I never thought that would happen,” said Ashley Shimko, a sophomore at South Fort Myers High.

UPDATE 5/26/16: At least 16 students have been disciplined since police began investigating the incident. Although 25 teen boys were seen going into the bathroom, the girl says that she did not have sex with all of them. It was more of a “spectator sport” for the others. Awful.

The girl’s mother said her daughter went to the boys bathroom to talk to a boy she had a crush on. She said the boy wanted sex, and her daughter complied. Then word got out.

Yet now new facts reveal that the girl was a human trafficking victim.

“I had heard about a lot about the incident through the news. I heard it and thought there’re some red flags,” said Megan Estrem, founder of Be the Light, an advocacy group for victims of sex slavery. “What’s upsetting about this is this behavior is not uncommon for human trafficking victims.”

She continued, “What happens is not to go straight to shaming and sharing this, but find out there all facts, what happened, why did she do this, who else was involved and what was their role.”

