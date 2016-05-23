You know those drugs the dentist gives you? They make you say some things you normally wouldn’t.

Amber Riley used the painkillers she was on after a dental surgery to get a few things off her chest in a candid Instagram video.

“Why does me being fat offend so many people? Is it because I’m confident, and I’m fly, and I’m sexy? Do my thighs, offend? Does my stomach, offend? Does my big juicy ass, offend? Why? Why!?” she says.

Watch the entire video below.

Let’s not overlook this truth bomb: “My ass is fat, and the fellas love it.”

You go, girl.

If anyone wants to tell me Amber is too fat, go look up a video of her on Dancing With the Stars. Then tell me she’s unhealthy. I highly doubt most people could keep up with Derek Hough (though he is great inspiration).

Naya Rivera, Amber’s bestie and fellow Glee alum Naya Rivera, praised her buddy on her message to the haters.

Get it giiiirrrrlll https://t.co/H6a10PlY3V — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) May 21, 2016

Bye, haters!