H&M has announced their next designer collaboration as the Parisian fashion house KENZO. Creative directors Carol Lim and Humberto Leon are getting prepared to show their new ready-to-wear line for men and women, which is set to appear in H&M locations around the world on November 3.

KENZO: Pushing the Boundaries

Carol Lim and Humberto Leon are the current creative directors of KENZO, a luxury European fashion brand. The label was created in 1970 by Kenzo Takada, who used his Japanese heritage to bring expert construction techniques to his clothing. He began with handmade women’s clothing that he sold in “Jungle Jap” boutique in Paris that was decorated in jungle inspired decor. In 1983, Takada began to widen his scope by designing looks for men and children, and then in 1993 by designing collections for the home. The brand is now owned by LVMH, a French multinational luxury goods conglomerate managed by Bernard Arnault.

Staying true to KENZO style, Lim and Leon often go against the expectations of standard seasonal trends. They are influenced by the 21st century environment – an environment that is constantly changing. They collaborate with artists, musicians and trailblazers that are changing the way we see the 21st century. Recent collaborations include a “The Jungle Book” themed collection with Disney and a dark and mysterious autumn collection with David Lynch, the director of Twin Peaks.

The Collaboration

For this collaboration, H&M is taking jungle fever to the next level. Shoppers will have the option to preview the showcase at a mystery location in mid-October prior to the release of the collection in November. KENZO’s creative directors promise to present a fun and playful side of every H&M shopper. Only one preview of the collaboration has been released on the Instagram accounts of KENZO and H&M, in which a 15 second video teased with colorful animal prints set in an equally colorful jungle oasis.

According to H&M’s head of design, Ann-Sofie Johansson, KENZO stood out as the next best collaboration, especially after Balmain’s sexy and glamourous collaboration. The debut of this collection in November 2015 created a frenzy among shoppers all of the world – even inciting riots and hysteria. With this past success on H&M’s backburner, it’s no surprise that an evenly successful brand like KENZO was chosen by the Swedish retailer. KENZO provided a different look into the other side of sexy – a colorful and young approach missing from the last collaboration.