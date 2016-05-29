If you’ve seen Daniel Radcliffe on interview, you’d know the man behind Harry Potter is in fact, incredibly funny and charming. But Daniel claims to have a tough time with the ladies. Though I can’t fathom why.

Compared to other celebrities his age (such as, ahem Kendall Jenner), Daniel’s dating life has been relatively simple. Which makes him all the more endearing.

Let’s take a look at the leading ladies of Daniel’s life. (That is, when they are not Emma Watson.)

Laura O’Toole (2007)

In 2007 Daniel starred in the Broadway play Equus and went COMPLETELY naked on-stage. When asked by Playboy whether he did any fluffing, Daniel said, “Dude, there was no opportunity for fluffing. I was onstage for the entire show, and I ran around naked for 10 minutes in a scene that’s about sexual failure and horse blinding. But I’ve heard stories about actors putting an elastic band around their dick. If you wank and then put elastic around the base of it, it keeps the blood in there, and then you whip it off and go onstage. I would have had to do it an hour and a half in advance. I’m pretty sure I would have castrated myself. I was shit-scared and 17 when I did Equus, which is the age when you’re most self-conscious. And I was very aware that a certain percentage of that audience was coming to look at my dick every night. Looking back, that was mental. I have a lot of respect for myself for having the balls to do it, so to speak.”

In addition to the “certain percentage of that audience” who came to look at Daniel’s bare bod, Laura, who played the understudy of his on-stage love, also saw what they saw. And liked it. The then 17-year-old Daniel and 22-year-old Laura dated for the next six moths before calling it quits.

Olive Uniacke (2010)

Olive is the stepdaughter to the multi-millionaire producer of the Harry Potter films. The 19-year-old was frequently seen in and out of Daniel’s dressing room and was very protective of him. The pap caught her attending his birthday trip to Russia and London, and spotted the couple watching cricket together at the Oval. They were close for a few years but the relationship fizzled out. Maybe Olive is more into bad boys? Whereas Daniel’s too preppy?

Rosanne Coker (2010-2012)

When you think about it, the Harry Potter star practically grew up on set, so it’s only normal that the boy experienced stunted growth when it comes to dating.

Daniel said in the Mirror,“I hated dating because I’m c**p at it. With Rosie, I didn’t know what was appropriate – like on which date you’re meant to try to kiss. At the end of the second date I pulled a move out of the Bela Lugosi Book of Woo,” he said, referring to the Dracula actor.

“I went to kiss Rosie and at the last minute lost my nerve and ended up kissing her neck, which is such a weirdly intimate place to kiss somebody on a second date.

“I texted her afterwards, saying ‘I’m sorry. What I just did probably seems very odd to you’. Fortunately, she just found it really funny.”

Daniel met Rosie, 22, who was working as a production assistant on the set of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

After dating for about two years, the love birds split in 2012, right around the time when D-Rad started get close with another girl, this time from the states.

Erin Darke (2012-Present)

Enter Erin. After meeting on the set of Kill Your Darlings the two instantly hit it off and have been dating for four years now. Daniel later revealed in a candid interview with Playboy the exact moment he fell for her. Their very first flirtations were captured on camera. Daniel said, “There’s no acting going on – not from my end, anyway. There’s a moment when she makes me laugh, and I’m laughing as me and not as my character.”

The actor continued: ‘She was incredibly funny and smart. I knew I was in trouble.’

Daniel’s new movie Swiss Army Man, where he plays the riveting character of dead corpse, comes out June 24.

2018

For the past six years, Daniel Radcliffe aka ‘Harry Potter’ has been together with girlfriend Erin Darke.

2019

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed that he met his current partner Erin Darke during while filming a sex scene.