While she is most known for her role as Serena van der Woodson the “it” girl of the Upper East Side, Blake Lively is not only an actress but an entrepreneur and model. At the young age of 17 Lively had already started winning over our hearts when she stared in the popular movie The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. Since becoming a fan favorite, Lively has married the beautiful Ryan Reynolds. Though she is just starting a family of her own, the actress is still young and has a bright future ahead. But just how much is Lively worth?

Blake Lively Net Worth as of 2018: $16 million

Here is a breakdown of how Blake made her money.

2005-2006

Prior to 2005, Lively appeared in the film Sandman that was directed by her father. Though she considered her role in the movie to be big, it wasn’t until 2005 that she actually had her big break.

During this time Lively played the part of Bridget, one of the four female leads in the movie The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. Her performance in the movie was so outstanding that it earned her a nomination for a Teen Choice Award. The film grossed $39 million.

Following the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Lively continued her passion for acting by auditioning for other films. In 2006, she co- starred with actor Justin Long in the film Accepted. The movie had a gross income of $36 million and earned her a ‘Breakthrough Award’ from Hollywood life. Her talent was beginning to be recognized by people all over the world. Shortly after the movie Accepted Lively had a minor role in the horror film Simon Says.

2007-2009

In 2007, Lively was asked to act in the television series Gossip Girl, a show that would later impact her life and net growth in a large way. She was casted as the main character, Serena van der Woodsen, who was known for her good looks, energy and charisma. Her reported wages per episode of Gossip Girl was $60,000.

Since the Gossip Girl series went on until 2012, Lively put most of her time, effort, and focus into the show. She did a few projects on the side such as her first magazine cover in 2007 for Cosmo Girl.

With the first Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants film being such a success, Lively was asked to continue her role as Bridget in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2. The movie was released in 2008 and earned over $44 million in the box office.

In 2009 she worked on other side projects such as being featured in the film New York, I Love You which grossed $1 million and playing a role in the romance The Private Lives of Pippa Lee that grossed $2 million dollars worldwide.

2010-2014

In 2010, lively played the role of Kristina Coughlin in the movie The Town featuring Ben Affleck. The film was a success earning over $92 million.

In that same year she also starred as the female lead love interest in the superhero film Green Lantern. It was during this film that Lively met husband Ryan Reynolds. The film was an instant hit grossing $219 million worldwide.

The year 2011 was a big year for Blake as she was featured in the annual TIME magazine 100 influential people. Furthermore, she was named most desirable woman of 2011 and People magazine named her one of 2012’s Most Beautiful at Every Age.

Lively started a new project in 2013 where she was named the new face of L’Oreal, making her first major makeup campaign.

2015-2016

Livelys most recent film was the Age of Adeline, which was released in 2015. In the film she starred as the lead character that is a woman who becomes immortal. The movie was a hit grossing $54.5 million.

While Blake Lively is currently awaiting the arrival of her second baby, it is safe to say she will continue to blow us away with her beauty and talent.

2017

In 2017, Lively won Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress at the 43rd People’s Choice Awards for her performance in The Shallows. She hasn’t revealed any upcoming projects yet.

2018

Blake Lively stated he almost forgot that he has a second daughter in a recent interview.