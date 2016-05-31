After months of studying your ass off and acquiring that near perfect GPA, you can finally put your textbooks aside and celebrate the fact that it’s summer. No more professors handing out pop quizzes, no more essays about theories you don’t completely understand, and no more idiotic group projects you might as well have done alone. Aren’t you happy to spend three whole months doing absolutely nothing?

You should be — this option only lasts for so long. Once graduation hits you’ll be forced out into the real world to find a job, a place to live, and a way to pay that astronomical tuition you committed to four years prior. While it’s similar to getting slapped in the face, there is a way to ease the sting: attend a school that doesn’t make your bank account cry out in horror.

Contrary to popular belief, there are schools out there who won’t dig you into a massive debt-filled hole. Here’s the top ten least expensive schools in the country:

10. Harris-Stowe State University

Location: St. Louis

Tuition: $9,853 (out of state); $5,220 (in-state)

9. Rust College

Location: Holly Springs, Mississippi

Tuition: $9,500

8. Mayville State University

Location: Mayville, North Dakota

Tuition: $8,845 (out of state); $6,380 (in state)

7. Bemidji State University

Location: Bemidji, Minnesota

Tuition: $8,152 (in and out of state)

6. Southwest Minnesota State University

Location: Marshall, Minnesota

Tuition: $8,094 (in and out of state)

5. West Texas A&M University

Location: Canyon, Texas

Tuition: $7,775 (out of state); $6,264 (in state)

4. Minot State University

Location: Minot, North Dakota

Tuition: $6,390 (in and out of state)

3. Delta State University

Location: Cleveland, Mississippi

Tuition: $6,112 (in and out of state)

2. Brigham Young University

Location: Provo, Utah

Tuition: $5,150

1. Berea College

Location: Berea, Kentucky

Fees: $870

Yup, you can go to Berea College for under $900. Insane, right? Here’s some more info on the school:

Berea College was the first interracial and co-ed college in the South. It is home to a student body of around 1,600. The college operates on a tuition-free system and relies on financial aid and its $1 billion endowment to subsidize education fees, which according to U.S. News add up to a mere $870. In return, attendees must work at least 10 hours weekly in approved job areas on campus or in the surrounding community. Also, students must live on campus unless they are over 23 or are married.

Time to pack up and head to Kentucky.

[H/T: CNBC]