A Texas man allegedly killed his girlfriend and uploaded photos of her death on Facebook.

Kenneth Alan Amyx was charged with first-degree murder on Sunday in Plano, Texas, where police found the body of his girlfriend, Jennifer Spears, inside of their apartment. She was reportedly stabbed to death.

Amyx, according to investigators, took a selfie whilst covered in blood as well as a photo of his girlfriend’s body with her throat slashed. He uploaded both photos to her Facebook account with a caption stating, “Please pray for us.”

The photos were on her Facebook account for 36 hours before they came down. During that time, Spears’ friends and sister reportedly viewed them on the website.

“The pictures were not clear although they were extremely scary,” a friend of Spears said. “I just started to reach out to our mutual friends to see if anybody knew anything.”

The images were left up because Facebook believed they were a call for help, according to the New York Daily News.

When the police arrested Amyx, they additionally discovered that he was facing charges of indecency with a child and continuous sex abuse of a child under the age of 14, according to MySanAntonio.com.

Amyx is currently in jail with a bond set at $600,000 for all three charges.

