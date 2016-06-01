The teenage boyfriend of a missing 15-year-old girl has been charged with murder, accused of sexually assaulting and then choking the girl and recording it on a cell phone, prosecutors stated on Wednesday.

In the cell phone recording with audio, but no video, the girl, Karen Perez, can be heard protesting the sexual encounter and then forcibly being choked. The horrific video details Perez shouting, “I don’t want to, I told you I don’t want to!” as she is being choked.

The teen was confronted with the recordings, texts and other evidence. He was then asked if he killed the girl and why, according to prosecutors.

“Yes, I did,” he reportedly said. “That’s all I’m saying.”

The boy is a juvenile, under 17 years of age, and his name has not been released.

Prosecutors said that cell phones recovered from the boy’s home contained the recording as well as threatening text messages sent from the boy to Perez. The messages said that he would kill the girl if she did not meet him to skip school on Friday.

Two other teens from the school accompanied the suspect and Perez to an abandoned apartment complex in South Houston around noon on Friday. The rape apparently happened after the two other teens went back to school, according to court records.

Perez was reported missing that day and the suspect’s father drove the boy around the neighborhood to look for her. When the boyfriend told his father, “She is not alive,” the parent notified the police and consented to a search of the home.

One of the teens who skipped school with the couple told the police that they went to an apartment in the abandoned complex in the 1600 block of Avenue N. Investigators and Tim Miller of EquuSearch said that they had found the girl’s body inside a cabinet beneath a kitchen sink in a vacant apartment.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is expected to perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death as well as formally identify the body.

