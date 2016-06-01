I love a good ASOS shopping spree. Whenever I hit up the site and shot to my heart’s content, I feel like it’s justified. I literally cannot get their merchandise here at a store and the prices are amazing. Plus it’s quality stuff, especially their jeans. So it’s worth it — or so I like to tell myself. But recent customers are not feeling the love for the brand’s new Super Skinny Longline Stacker jeans, which come extremely long.

And I’m talking really long. Like longer than peoples’ bodies.

https://twitter.com/GeorgeRiggall/status/735868663518072832

.@ASOS_HeretoHelp Ordered some petite jeans & these arrived. Length 36"! I'm only 4'11" – 8 inches too long for me😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/ESOd2Oq40F — Hannah 💩 (@hannah_coook) April 6, 2016

New jeans from @ASOS APPARENTLY a 32leg 😂 more like a 52leg @ASOS_HeretoHelp pic.twitter.com/9dBETbTbWG — Joshua Merritt (@MerrittMan95) May 29, 2016

@ASOS @ASOS_HeretoHelp think someone at hq got his order wrong.. never ever seen pair of jeans so long 😂 pic.twitter.com/Jtgz6KXDuP — hannah (@hannahj_xox) May 16, 2016

So the famous '32inch' @asos jeans are real 😂 they're the same length as me. Head to toe 😂 pic.twitter.com/gyYnIv68Oj — Sarah (@_SarahGeorgina) May 30, 2016

Yeah, it’s insane. But much to buyers’ surprise, the company actually meant to make them this length. According to the product description, the jeans are “cut longer than standard length” and are meant to be pushed up the leg for a “gathered effect.”

Naturally no one read that part of the product’s writeup and ASOS received a ton of complaints. But in the midst of people complaining for no reason came a few Twitter jokes we’re grateful for:

https://twitter.com/thejulietreport/status/737620733614907392

Read before you buy, people!

