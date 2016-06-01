On May 18, a burlesque dancer with the stage name, Maggie McMuffin, was forced to change her outfit when a JetBlue pilot refused to let her board a flight from Boston to Seattle because her shorts “may offend other families.”

McMuffin told the crew members that her outfit had not been a problem on her JetBlue connecting flight from New York City to Boston. She additionally tried to come up with several solutions.

“I could tie a sweater around my waist,” she said to KOMO-TV as she recalled the incident. “I could get a blanket from you guys, and they said, ‘If you don’t change your clothes, you’re not going to be able to board this flight.”

JetBlue offered to re-book her flight, but McMuffin – who did not have anything else with her to wear – went to another terminal to purchase a pair of XL shorts in order to cover herself up.

Weeks after the event, McMuffin was reimbursed for the XL shorts she bought and given $162 in flight credit. The airline issued an apology, but the pilot did not.

“Our contract of carriage allows JetBlue to deny boarding to any customer whose clothing may be offensive to the viewing public,” a JetBlue spokesperson said on Tuesday. “We support our crewmembers’ discretion to make these difficult decisions.”

However, McMuffin believes that JetBlue should offer sensitivity training to its pilots.

https://www.facebook.com/mollyunicornqueen/posts/1841542849406749

Imagine if we just let women wear what they pleased and didn’t pass judgment on their outfits? Imagine the world we would live in!

[Story via]