The argument about vaccines and Autism has been a long and persistent one. And although doctors have been telling parents and children to get vaccinated for years, many people are still skeptical.

Marco Arturo, a 12-year-old boy from Mexico had a lot to say on the issue. Arturo created a viral video that touches on a very “delicate” topic that trolled the anti-vaccine crowd. The video now has over 5 million views.

He begins the video saying that we have all been lied to by both doctors and pharmaceutical companies, and that there is a variety of evidence in support of vaccines causing Autism. So much evidence that Arturo obtained a folder full of the papers that document his claims.

When he opens the folder, however, it is full of blank papers.

“I think it might be because there is absolutely no evidence to support the statement that vaccines are linked to autism in any way whatsoever,” Arturo concludes. “So please, vaccinate your children.”

Check out the full video below.

Vaccines DO cause autism. Posted by Marco Arturo on Tuesday, May 24, 2016