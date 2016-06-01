A shooting reportedly outside of UCLA’s Boelter Hall (Engineering 4) happened earlier today, causing police to issue a campus-wide lockdown. According to reports, police were first called in at 9:55 AM PST. It’s currently being deemed an active shooter situation.
One student interviewed by KTLA told reporters that police with machine guns entered their engineering classroom and told them to run. SWAT teams are currently on the scene, along with FBI agents, ATF agents, and a bomb squad.
https://twitter.com/karaleung/status/738066762751606784
Students still in Boelter Hall have sheltered in place, and have begun fortifying the doors. One student still indoors shot a video of students putting tables and chairs against their classroom door.
Other students have sent out what’s going on inside the building via social media.
The Daily Bruin is reporting two victims so far, both dead. They also report that the shooter is a white male standing at six feet tall. He is allegedly wearing a black jacket and black pants.
https://twitter.com/dailybruin/status/738059484652666881
Twitter has already erupted with reactions, from sending prayers to expressing disgust.
This is the last week for full-time students before summer vacation. Stay safe UCLA.