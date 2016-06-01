A shooting reportedly outside of UCLA’s Boelter Hall (Engineering 4) happened earlier today, causing police to issue a campus-wide lockdown. According to reports, police were first called in at 9:55 AM PST. It’s currently being deemed an active shooter situation.

One student interviewed by KTLA told reporters that police with machine guns entered their engineering classroom and told them to run. SWAT teams are currently on the scene, along with FBI agents, ATF agents, and a bomb squad.

https://twitter.com/karaleung/status/738066762751606784

Students still in Boelter Hall have sheltered in place, and have begun fortifying the doors. One student still indoors shot a video of students putting tables and chairs against their classroom door.

Other students have sent out what’s going on inside the building via social media.

Right now, we're all sitting in the dark quietly. Just heard there was a suicide note. Two shooters down. #UCLA #lockdown. I am ok, all. — 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙚 𝙍 𝙇𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙨 𝙎𝙤𝙘𝙘𝙚𝙧 ❤️⚽️ (@newt_ripley) June 1, 2016

The doors open outward and we can't lock them so we are barricading things in front of the door #Ucla #activeshooter pic.twitter.com/KwA3VjqVHh — Jason Schechter (@Jasonschechter) June 1, 2016

The Daily Bruin is reporting two victims so far, both dead. They also report that the shooter is a white male standing at six feet tall. He is allegedly wearing a black jacket and black pants.

https://twitter.com/dailybruin/status/738059484652666881

Twitter has already erupted with reactions, from sending prayers to expressing disgust.

#UCLA is just the latest proof that violent people aren't stopped by paper signs and well-intentioned laws. https://t.co/hMHNmnfWUB — Bob Owens (@bob_owens) June 1, 2016

Hope everyone at #UCLA is safe. — Alexis Isabel (@lexi4prez) June 1, 2016

Our hearts go out to the staff and students at #UCLA Praying for a quick and safe resolution. https://t.co/YzJViTxPsE — Erin Garrity Rank (@CEOHabitatLA) June 1, 2016

This is not normal. No other country similar to the US experiences regular gun related loss like we do. #UCLAshooting #UCLA — eemi (@eemanabbasi) June 1, 2016

This is the last week for full-time students before summer vacation. Stay safe UCLA.