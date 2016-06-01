Most of us girls get out of the shower, get dressed, do our daily tasks and never question the routine. While it doesn’t seem like there is an issue with that, getting dressed before you are fully dry could be causing you more problems than we think.

Jason James, M.D., medical director at Miami’s FemCare Ob-Gyn says that putting underwear on before you are dry could cause you a vaginal yeast infection. According to James, “yeast tends to thrive in a moist environment.” It’s the same reason yeast infections are more common during the summer months — you go swimming and don’t fully dry off, or it’s a hot day and you accumulate sweat.

James explains, “Warmth, moisture, and friction can all lead to irritation and the potential changes in pH that increase favorability for yeast to overgrow and become a clinical infection.” So while yeast is already present in our bodies it’s that imbalance that causes the infection.

Now I know what you’re thinking — what happens when you’re in a rush and don’t have time to dry off? To give yourself more time you could put on your makeup first, wear a dress without underwear for a bit, or simply hang around inn your bra and shirt before getting fully dressed. James also suggests sticking to cotton underwear because it breathes more easily and does a better job of evaporating moisture.

So next time you take a shower and get dressed, keep those tips in mind!