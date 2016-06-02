We’ve all seen the body positivity messages on social media encouraging us to accept our bodies no matter what. Aimme Rouski, a 19-year-old from Liverpool, was witness to these types of messages but wanted to go a step further. “I’ve wanted to do this for a while because I always see body posi posts for weight, but not many for disabilities / invisible illnesses.”

Rouski wrote a heartfelt Facebook post about Crohn’s disease, a chronic condition that causes intestinal inflammation. “First off I have Crohn’s disease, it’s a serious incurable illness that nearly killed me, not just a stomach ache like most people seem to think.”

The Liverpool teenager underwent surgery at the age of 15 after years of having constant stomach pain, severe weight loss, no appetite and anal fissures. Although Rouski does feel better now post surgery, it has had lasting effects, “My Crohn’s has left me with a permanent ileostomy, no large intestine, colon, rectum, anus, or inner thigh muscles as they were used for plastic surgery on my wounds.”

Rouski proudly posted pictures showing her scars on her legs and her ileostomy bag. She is comfortable with her condition but knows it’s not the same for everyone, “I’ve always been okay with the stuff that has happened to me, but some people have real difficulties accepting these things so I just want to say this.”

She goes on to reassure people who are going through similar situations that they are still loved, “No one will know unless you tell them. People who know will still love you and still find you beautiful. Your illness is nothing to be ashamed or embarrassed about.”

Rouski’s Crohn’s body positivity message has been shared over 5 thousand times and reacted to over 14 thousand times. Her post has inspired others with the same chronic condition to post their pictures and share their stories as well.

