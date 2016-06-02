When you show up to your college graduation, you probably wouldn’t expect to see a fellow classmate breastfeeding. But for recent college graduate Amber Bowers, she didn’t think anything of it.

Prior to graduating Clary Sage College in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this proud mom of three asked her school if she could bring her daughter Luna with her to the ceremony. After getting permission from her school, that’s exactly what she did.

Though she was not allowed to bring her daughter onstage while she received her diploma, she still managed to breastfeed her throughout the ceremony. The photo quickly went viral online and everyone had something to say about it.

Bowers spoke to the online community Breastfeeding Mama Talk and explained, “I didn’t feel like I was doing anything out of the norm, but as I was walking around backstage before the ceremony I started to get compliments as well as eye rolls from people who saw me nursing Luna. Right before I was heading to the main floor, a few women were gushing over the sight of me nursing her and snapped a photo of me. I didn’t really think anything of it.”

Despite some of the eye rolls that she mentioned, Bowers received an overwhelming amount of praise during the ceremony.

“I received texts and notifications that someone had posted the photo in a local mom group as well as on their page!” she said.

With the constant debate about women breastfeeding in public, it’s truly amazing how positively people reacted. Judging by the 1,500 likes on that Facebook post about her, I’d say people were mostly supportive.

