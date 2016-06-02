Yesterday was an emotional and tragic day for UCLA after the campus was put on lockdown due to an active shooter. During situations like this, it’s not uncommon for people to express their thoughts and opinions on social media. One place where people definitely were not afraid to speak up was Twitter.

Most of the tweets that were posted were about gun violence as well as prayers for the victims, and their families. However, one person who stirred up a bit of drama during this time was celebrity Debra Messing.

Though the tweet is now deleted, here’s what Messing posted yesterday that caused a commotion:

Debra Messing @DebraMessing stars in a Cop show that glorifies female gun violence but she 'Selfies' us on #UCLA pic.twitter.com/Ao2jhByMRA — GayPatriot got JACK'd – DANEgerus ن (@DANEgerus) June 1, 2016

If anyone is as confused as I was, the answer is yes, you are looking at a selfie in the midst of a tragedy. Naturally, people were pissed:

People dying…better take a selfie! — Lazarus Stalker 🇺🇸 (@SaveLazz) June 1, 2016

Narcissistic much??? — DespeRobbo (@Desperobbo) June 1, 2016

https://twitter.com/IrvinePatriot/status/738070958645387264

Due to the negative response, Messing later wrote an apology tweet:

Let’s be honest, one apology tweet isn’t going to please everyone and make it all better. Sorry Debra, but this is the Internet. You won’t be living this one down for a while.