If you grew up during the early ’00s, your dreams are about to come true. No, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake are not getting back together (I wish), but you and Juicy Couture velour tracksuits are. The classic item is making a comeback this summer and we owe it all to Bloomingdales.

As part of the exclusive 100% Bloomingdale’s offerings, this launch focuses on four separates that will be available in both women’s and girls’ sizes. Start saving your money now because two jackets ($108 each) and two styles of pants ($88 a pop), will be available in a range of amazing colors.

Brooke Jaffe, OVP and fashion director of ready-to-wear at Bloomingdale’s, told Refinery29 via email that “Velvet is one of fall 2016’s most sought-after fabrications, and velour is velvet’s casual antidote.” She also said, “We love the classic tracksuit and felt it was important to retain the original head-to-toe look.”

Luckily you won’t have to wait too long to rock the tracksuit once again — Juicy Couture will be available in Bloomingdales stores and online starting this July. Alright June, let’s get a move on…