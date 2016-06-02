In response to a recently proposed bill in Pakistan, which allows for men to “lightly beat” their wives, photographer Fahhad Rajper started a powerful photo series that gave Pakistani women a platform to voice their views on the bill. Attached to the hashtag #TryBeatingMeLightly, the message quickly went viral.
Proposed by the Council of Islamic Ideology, the bill is a lengthy 163 pages long. If passed, the law would permit husbands to beat their wives for talking too loudly, refusing sex without religious justification, not bathing after sex, and for giving someone money without their husband’s permission first, among other restrictions.
The series originally started with twelve portraits of women and their defiant quotes that were posted on social media Sunday.
According to the photographer, “#TryBeatingMeLightly is an initiative to empower women amongst us who work towards individual and collective betterment. It’s an opportunity for those to voice their opinions who can’t or don’t. The women around me, at my home, in my friend circle and in the industry that I love — like yourself.”
Women and men across the globe have made their voices heard through the powerful social media campaign.
“It shows the decadent mindset of some elements who are part of the council,” Farzana Bari, a Pakistani human rights activist, told theWashington Post. “The proposed bill has nothing to do with Islam and it would just bring a bad name to this country.”
She — like many other activists — have called for the disbandment of the Council of Islamic Ideology in hopes of putting an end to such hateful propositions.
