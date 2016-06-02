In response to a recently proposed bill in Pakistan, which allows for men to “lightly beat” their wives, photographer Fahhad Rajper started a powerful photo series that gave Pakistani women a platform to voice their views on the bill. Attached to the hashtag #TryBeatingMeLightly, the message quickly went viral.

Proposed by the Council of Islamic Ideology, the bill is a lengthy 163 pages long. If passed, the law would permit husbands to beat their wives for talking too loudly, refusing sex without religious justification, not bathing after sex, and for giving someone money without their husband’s permission first, among other restrictions.

The series originally started with twelve portraits of women and their defiant quotes that were posted on social media Sunday.

#TryBeatingMeLightly -I'll run a car over you with my 7years of driving experience!

#TryBeatingMeLightly, I'll become the destruction you will never forsee.

#TryBeatingMeLightly, you won't survive to see the morning.

#TryBeatingMeLightly and take a punch in the ass!

#TryBeatingMeLightly I'll break that hand you raised, remaining damage? I'll leave it upto Allah.

According to the photographer, “#TryBeatingMeLightly is an initiative to empower women amongst us who work towards individual and collective betterment. It’s an opportunity for those to voice their opinions who can’t or don’t. The women around me, at my home, in my friend circle and in the industry that I love — like yourself.”

Women and men across the globe have made their voices heard through the powerful social media campaign.

So I saw the bill a few days ago and literally shook my head. Then this amazing thing happened. #TryBeatingMeLightly Y'all better say it! — East Coast Lil Thot (@_Neeeeeccceee_) June 2, 2016

#TryBeatingMeLightly and I'll show you just how strong I can be. — House Girl 🎹🍁🍸 (@SomeOfEvrything) June 2, 2016

#TryBeatingMeLightly and I'll chop off your balls and give them to the dogs:)) — ※ (@laalbattii) June 2, 2016

Rape,honor killings, acid attacks.Beating women into submission is abt power not honor. Abt showing her who the boss is #TryBeatingMeLightly — Ennui (@ErumSKhan) June 2, 2016

“It shows the decadent mindset of some elements who are part of the council,” Farzana Bari, a Pakistani human rights activist, told theWashington Post. “The proposed bill has nothing to do with Islam and it would just bring a bad name to this country.”

She — like many other activists — have called for the disbandment of the Council of Islamic Ideology in hopes of putting an end to such hateful propositions.

