UCLA engineering professor and father, William Scott Klug, 39 has been identified as one of the reported two victims during yesterday’s campus shooting. He taught mechanical and aerospace engineering, according to the school’s bio. The suspect has been named as Mainak Sarkar, a PhD candidate.

The campus was on lockdown on June 1 for over two hours before students were escorted out of the building by police. Initially, authorities were unaware of a motive, but now it seems clear that Sarkar was upset about his grades and often had disputes with Klug.

In a now-deleted blog post from March 10 on his site LongDarkTunnelblog, Sarkar said:

“William Klug, UCLA professor is not the kind of person when you think of a professor. He is a very sick person. I urge every new student coming to UCLA to stay away from this guy… My name is Mainak Sarkar. I was this guy’s PhD student. We had personal differences. He cleverly stole all my code and gave it another student. He made me really sick. Your enemy is your enemy. But your friend can do a lot more harm. Be careful about whom you trust. Stay away from this sick guy.”

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TDqETsQ5PHM&w=750&h=422]

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help Klug’s family; he leaves behind a young son and daughter. Ironically, the shooting came just a day before National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Refresh for details.

VIEW GALLERY