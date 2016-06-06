Two days after a powerful letter from the Stanford rape victim’s letter to her convicted attacker went viral and after it was announced that Brock Allen Turner would receive just six months in jail for his crime, more than 100,000 people signed a petition to remove Judge Aaron Persky, the judge who presided over the case, from the bench.

In her letter, the victim, who has only been identified as Emily Doe, now 23-years-old, wrote in regard to the sentence:

I told the probation officer I do not want Brock to rot away in prison. I did not say he does not deserve to be behind bars. The probation officer’s recommendation of a year or less in county jail is a soft time­out, a mockery of the seriousness of his assaults, an insult to me and all women.

It is apparent that a large amount of people agree with her. They have called the sentence, which Persky deemed appropriate because “a prison sentence would have a severe impact on him,” a “slap on the wrist.”

The Change.org petition reads:

Judge Persky failed to see that the fact that Brock Turner is a white male star athlete at a prestigious university does not entitle him to leniency. He also failed to send the message that sexual assault is against the law regardless of social class, race, gender or other factors.

Michele Dauber, a Stanford professor, told NBC News that she believes Persky was “very persuaded by the background of the young man as an elite athlete.”

