A boy charged in the fatal shooting of a teenager in Bridgeport last week admitted to the killing in a Snapchat video sent from the back of a squad car after he was arrested, according to prosecutors.

Anthony Mendoza is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of his friend, Christian Bandemer, who was shot in the chest. Police initially stated that the shooting might be accidental, as Bandemer was with a friend and a cousin who were showing him a shotgun before it went off.

Assistant State Attorney Anna Sedelmaier said in court on Sunday that Mendoza should have known that there was a strong possibility of killing someone with the gun. It was later reported by Mendoza’s cousin that Mendoza was the only one in the room with Bandemer – and Mendoza was the one with the gun.

The cousin had stepped outside to smoke a cigarette when he heard a “pop.” The cousin returned to discover Bandemer bleeding and immediately began to apply pressure to the gunshot wound, Sedelmaier stated.

Mendoza threw the shotgun in high grass in front of an abandoned house.

“After about a minute, the defendant came back from hiding the gun and he has blood on him and asked the cousin what happened,” Sedelmaier said.

Police arrived and took Mendoza into custody. When he was put into the back of a police squad car, he posted a video on Snapchat, admitting to killing his friend.

“I killed Chris and now I’m going to kill myself,” Mendoza said, according to Sedelmaier.

Defense attorney, Mike Johnson, said that the shooting was an “accident” and added that Mendoza had “no animosity toward” the victim.

“What this is, is a tragedy. An absolute tragedy,” the judge stated as she set bail.

