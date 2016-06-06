So, this is interesting. Jordan Thiering, a 25-year-old pregnant woman, went to a Mississippi court to fight for her right to keep her placenta and eat it.

Yes, you read that correctly. She wants to keep and eat her placenta, and had to go to court to make it happen.

After talking to her doctor at the Flowood, Missippi hospital she was set to deliver in, Thiering found out that she would need a court order to keep the organ. According to NBC News, the placenta — which transfers oxygen and nutrients to a fetus during pregnancy — can be dried, processed, and turned into capsules mothers can take as a supplement. The practice is called placentophagy and is believed to aid in new moms’ postpartum healing, mood, and milk production. Other parents have also kept the organ for its stem cells, which could help with any medical issues a baby has in the future.

“A lot of women use it to make art,” Thiering said. “Some of them plant it with a tree, to create a tree of life.” Alright then.

“For a bunch of men in suits to tell women what they can or cannot do with their bodies is just not right,” Thiering explained. “Having to get a court order to get something you grew in your own body beside your baby is just crazy.”

She has a point. Regardless of what you think about the whole situation, should anyone have the right to tell her she can’t eat her own placenta? We guess not.

Hey… whatever you’re into.

[H/T: Cosmopolitan]