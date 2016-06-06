A North Carolina mother has pleaded guilty to prostituting her mentally disabled daughters for drug money.

Teresa Vanover of Greensboro, North Carolina has confessed to allowing local men to perform sexual acts on her daughters for as little as $5. Vanover was charged with 24 accounts of prostituting her daughters, and has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Two of the men have also been charged in this case. One of them pleaded guilty and received a 16-year sentence for statutory rape.

The Greensboro News & Record stated that Vanover originally used her 15-year-old daughter for prostitution until she began to refuse. Then she moved onto her 13-year-old daughter.

According to the Greensboro News & Record:

Vanover told police she forced her older daughter, 15 at the time, to allow sexual acts to be performed on her by prominent men in Eden in exchange for $5, $10 and $20. She would take her daughter to a barber shop, to the boat ramp at Draper’s Landing and, in one case, to the house of [one of the men’s] mother. Sometimes Vanover also engaged in sexual acts simultaneously or made her daughter watch as she had sex with one of the men, also collecting $20. Eventually the daughter refused to continue, and Vanover instead began to use her younger daughter, then 13.

The daughters believed they were earning the money to pay for their sick father’s medical bills, but their mother was using it for drug money. However, when the father died back in July, and the abuse continued, the eldest daughter called the police to report their mother. “We don’t have to do it anymore because daddy is dead,” she said.

Wiles County Superior Court Judge stated that this is one of the most disturbing cases he has heard in the past decade.

Vanover left the courtroom after sentencing with final words to her daughters accompanied by a hug. “It’s mommy’s fault. I prostituted you guys. I have to face the consequences.”

