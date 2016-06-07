Dedicated students are coming together to raise money after finding out that their high school may close down at the end of the month.

Queen of Peace High School, in North Arlington New Jersey, is a catholic school that roughly 285 students attend. While that seems like a relatively large number, it was quadruple the size 10 years ago, when they had 800 kids enrolled.

With such a drastic decline in enrollment, the 82-year-old school is facing financial issues and now faces the possibility of being shutdown.

“Catholic education is always on tenterhooks. Schools everywhere are facing declining enrollments, but in this part of New Jersey, with so many good public schools and taxes so high, it’s a struggle,” said Fr. Mike Donovan, president of Queen of Peace High School.

In hopes of saving their school, Queen of Peace students are hoping to raise $1 million by the end of the month. Like most students, Junior Anthony Gerace wants to spend his last year in the high school where he started.

“It’s got a lot of caring people in it, they care about your problems,” he said.

The students have started a GoFundMe page where they have already raised close to $60,000. Their goal is to raise thousands more at a pep rally Friday night. But are unsure if they can raise $1 million by the end of the month.

“It sounds like a big effort, but it can be done,” said Donovan.

It’s so heartbreaking to see things like this happen, but we have faith that these kids can make their goal.