A new study of 379 college men found that more than half of athletes and a more than 38 percent of non-athletes admitted to coercing a partner into sex.

Male college students were surveyed by researchers from one large, public, Division I university in the Southeast and asked about a list of sexually coercive behaviors. This list included threatening partners into oral or anal sex – almost all of which met the legal definition of rape.

Researchers note that surveying men from only one college limited the study, which was published in Violence Against Women last week. However, they asked four other universities to participate, but they each declined.

A disturbing pattern emerged from the researcher’s data. Men who admitted to coercive sex acts tended to agree with two specific attitudes: the belief in rape myths and a traditional view of gender roles.

“Sports are a hypermasculine endeavor and there’s a lot that connects hypermasculinity to violence,” Kristy McCray, an assistant professor of health and sport sciences at Otterbein University in Ohio, said to the Washington Post.

It is important to note that not every college male wants to force or trick a guy or girl into having sex – and certainly not every athlete is a sexual predator. However, these statistics demonstrate alarming rates of not only sexual assault and rape, but also the culture that perpetuates it.

One in five women and one in 16 men will be sexually assaulted while in college. 90 percent of those victims do not report their assault.

