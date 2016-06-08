Chewbacca Mom has been showered in presents, trips, and cash after releasing her video back on May 19th. After posting it to her personal Facebook, the video quickly went viral and Candace Payne has already made more than $400,000.

It all started when Candance Payne, more commonly known as “Chewbacca Mom,” decided to buy a Star Wars character mask and post a hilarious video on Facebook. The video immediately blew up and now has over 150 million views and 30 million shares.

It's the simple joys in life…. Posted by Candace Payne on Thursday, May 19, 2016

The gifts began coming in when Kohl’s arrived at Payne’s home to thank her for mentioning the store in the video and for the free publicity. They showered her and her family in free toys including Chewbacca masks for the entire family. She also received over $2,500 in gift cards, totaling to about $3,000 in free stuff. And that was only the start!

It was not long before Candance was flown out to Los Angeles and asked to appear on the popular Late Late Show with James Cordon. She then flew to New York City for an appearance on Good Morning America. On top of that, she was given a trip to San Francisco for a visit to Lucasfilm Studios and Facebook headquarters. Adding up the cost of the flights, hotels, and VIP tours included in her trips, plus various gifts she received along the way (Hasbro provided her with a $2,500 gift certificate).

As if trips to Los Angeles and New York City weren't enough, Payne was also given a trip to San Francisco. Here she visited Lucasfilm Studios and Facebook headquarters. On top of that, the entire Payne family got to take a trip to Walt Disney World for Memorial Day Weekend paid fully by Disney. They even got to do a meet-and-greet with Chewbacca. The entire trip was averaged to be another $7,500.

Perhaps one of the greatest gifts the family received was their invitation by the real Chewbacca, Peter Mayhew, to attend the Fan Expo Dallas convention. This trip adds another $2,000 and he even met them there!

The last $400,000 was given to the family by the president of Southeastern University. The university, which is located in central Florida, was inspired by her joy in the video and wanted to give to the family. They gave full scholarships to both of the Payne Children when they are ready to go to college. Candance Payne’s video has officially paid for her children to go to college. It’s amazing how one video really changed this family’s life.

