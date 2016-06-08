If you’re someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes Chipotle, I have some heartbreaking news. You may want to hold off on the guac because when it comes to nutrition, this chain restaurant is worse than McDonald’s.

According to a new study from the University of South Carolina, entrees at fast-casual chains like Chipotle and Panera Bread can rack up 35 percent more calories than meals at fast-food spots like McDonald’s and Taco Bell.

The results of the study show that on average, fast-casual dishes contained about 760 calories while fast-food meals were about 561 calories.

As someone who puts all of her paychecks towards Chipotle, this was very painful to read. To make things even worse, the study spoke about how add-ons like guacamole (also known as the only one that matters) and sour cream make the calorie count even more ungodly.

Danielle Schoffman, the study’s lead author, spoke to Men’s Journal and explained, “the option of customizing your meal at fast-casual places gives you more opportunity to select or avoid the extra calories.”

So we can make our Chipotle order healthier, but do we really want to? What even is an order from Chipotle without extra guac? BRB, we’re crying into our nachos.