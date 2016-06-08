After months of consuming rainbow bagels, the newest food fad is here: galaxy food. It’s like a work of art on top of a bagel, cookie, or cake (all of which are also works of art).

Galaxy foods are officially taking over Instagram and other social media, and foodies everywhere are gorging themselves on just about everything they can get in galaxy form. The creations are beautiful and look like mini-universes that you can hold in the palm of your hand.

The food is almost so beautiful, that you don’t want to eat it!

The sweet treats have been named galaxy desserts by BuzzFeed, and people everywhere have been hopping on the bandwagon. Some of these include moon cookies, galaxy cupcakes, and galaxy macaroons. Here are some examples of the star-filled desserts made by Instagram users.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BGUT87cKw1o/

We’ll take all of them, please and thank you!

[H/T: Cosmopolitan]