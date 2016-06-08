As anyone whose ever had to wear them can attest, bras are annoying. They’re confining. They pinch and shift and even the best ones dig uncomfortably into your shoulders.

Montana High School student Kaitlyn Juvik and her friends found their own solution: going braless. The group had been living sans-brassier for about a year when, on May 25, a week before she was set to graduate, 18-year-old Juvik was called into the vice principal’s office.

“I was told that a male teacher had complained he was uncomfortable because I wasn’t wearing a bra, and I was told to find something to cover up with,” she said in an interview with People magazine. “When I left the office, I was so upset that I posted a picture of what I was wearing on Facebook, telling everyone, ‘If any of you are curious, this is the shirt I was wearing when I was called out.’ I most definitely wasn’t wearing anything against the dress code.”

It was after this that Brooke Lanier, a fellow student created the Facebook group “No Bra, No Problem,” to support her friend. In protest, 300 female students at Helena High School went braless on May 27, joined by a few of the guys who strapped bras on over their clothes.

“I’m done talking about it other than to say this wasn’t the mass protest that everybody has made it out to be,” the school’s principal Steve Thennis told People. “Kaitlyn can continue to tell her side of the story, but I’ve spent enough time on this.” While Juvik’s shirt was not see-through and nothing in the school’s dress code demands that female students must wear bras, Thennis still thinks her attire was inappropriate and that Juvik has “created a manufactured crisis.”

Juvik disagrees.

“Boys always get the excuse about their hormones, that ‘boys will be boys,'” she said, “but instead, perhaps people should start teaching boys not to sexualize women’s bodies. Wearing a bra is a personal choice. It’s my body. Why is it anybody else’s business whether I’m wearing a bra, especially when I’m covered up and dressed appropriately?”