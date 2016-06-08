Norma Kamali is 70-years-old, but she certainly doesn’t look it.

The American designer and fashion icon has been redefining the industry since 1968. Known for her versatile multi-use pieces, she remains relevant, even today. Kamali has designed clothing for and styled celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston, and Beyoncé. She’s even the one responsible for Farrah Fawcett’s infamous red one-piece swimsuit.

More recently, however, Kamali has been turning heads—and making an appearance on the cover of New You magazine—for her appearance, which, at 70, is stunning.

“I think spirit defines age, actually” told the Daily Mail when asked about her age-defying secrets. “Having spirit means you’re constantly curious, you’re constantly excited by life and feeling passionate about what you do… You spirit will define your age.”

“It’s all so connected — fitness, health, beauty, style — wrapped up in a package,” she said. “That’s really key, understanding how you can feel good about yourself through self-esteem and body image.”

Kamali has co-authored a book with Dr. Jingduan Yang—Facing East: Ancient Health and Beauty Secrets for the Modern Age—which focuses on how Eastern medicine can improve a person’s health and self-image, therefore, their beauty.

“Loving yourself and taking care of yourself initiates people to love you and take care of you — and care about you,” she explained. “A healthy body is the body women should look for — when you feel good about yourself, you can do anything.”

VIEW GALLERY