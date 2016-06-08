For the past eight weeks, Pavlov the Corgi has been taking UCLA by storm, and last week he officially graduated with his dog-gree. Yes dog-gree. 😂 Pavlov is the super-cute pet of Anthony Osuna and Elayne Tram Nguyen.

Osuna graduated from UCLA last year and now works at the college in a research lab while Tram is graduating this weekend. Both of Pavlov’s owners majored in psychology, which explains the inspiration for his adorable name. Just to give you a quick psychology lesson, Ivan Pavlov was a Russian psychologist who conducted research on dogs and their saliva.

Today Pavlov (the dog) has his own Instagram account and email address. All of his fans, family, and friends, have been following him on his journey posing as a UCLA student. This past weekend, to celebrate his last week on campus, Osuna and Tram staged the cutest doggy graduation for Pavlov.

“Pavlov’s graduation was something that we thought would be cute and fun since the UCLA community has been such a big part of Pavlov’s life thus far,” Osuna and Elayne Tram wrote in an email to Mashable. “Pavlov’s journey as a UCLA student is sort of like a documentation of our UCLA experience.”

Pavlov’s journey originally began as a tour guide. He showed his followers some of UCLA’s must-see spots on campus, including the Janss Steps and the Inverted Fountain. Now he’s the “big dog” on campus with a dog-gree, and the pictures are downright adorable.

And just because we can’t get enough, here’s another picture of Pavlov and his humans celebrating his graduation:

When I grow up, I want to be this dog TBH. Is that too much to ask?