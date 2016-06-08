Brock Turner, the Stanford University student athlete accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious women in January, was finally convicted of three felony counts of sexual assault and sentenced to six months in prison last Thursday. The university has been quiet about the proceedings but, on Monday, the administration released an official statement:

Stanford University did everything within its power to assure that justice was served in this case, including an immediate police investigation and referral to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for a successful prosecution. Stanford urges its students to do the right thing and intervene and we are proud of our students for stopping this incident. Many other student witnesses cooperated in the investigation. Once Stanford learned the identity of the young woman involved, the university reached out confidentially to offer her support and to tell her the steps we were taking. In less than two weeks after the incident, Stanford had conducted an investigation and banned Turner from setting foot on campus—as a student or otherwise. This is the harshest sanction that a university can impose on a student. There has been a significant amount of misinformation circulating about Stanford’s role. In this case, Stanford University, its students, its police and its staff members did everything they could. Stanford University takes the issue of sexual assault extremely seriously and has been a national leader in taking concrete steps to implement prevention programs, to train students on the importance of bystander intervention, to provide support to students who may experience sexual assault and to assure that cases are handled fairly and justly. This was a horrible incident, and we understand the anger and deep emotion it has generated. There is still much work to be done, not just here, but everywhere, to create a culture that does not tolerate sexual violence in any form and a judicial system that deals appropriately with sexual assault cases.

Turner was arrested back in January when two students found him on top of an unconscious woman outside the Kappa Alpha fraternity house, where a party was going on. The students held Turner until cops arrived after he tried to run away from the scene.

They female victim was found by police unconscious and with her underwear beside her on the ground. She didn’t wake up until several hours later at the hospital. The victim later said she started to feel out of it after drinking a beer given to her my her sister’s friend and didn’t remember meeting Turner that night.

The case stirred up a firestorm of controversy, but this is the first time the school actually addressed the matter at hand.