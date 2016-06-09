BREAKING: Barack Obama Endorses Hillary Clinton For POTUS

President Obama has endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton for president this afternoon.

Clinton posted a video today of the endorsement on her official campaign page.

In the video, President Obama said, “For more than a year now, across thousands of miles and all 50 states, tens of millions of Americans have made their voices heard. Today I just want to add mine. I want to congratulate Hillary Clinton on making history as the presumptive Democratic nominee for President of the United States.”

He continued, “Look, I know how hard this job can be. That’s why I know Hillary will be so good at it. In fact, I don’t think there’s ever been someone someone so qualified to hold this office. She’s got the courage, compassion, and the heart to get the job done, and I say that as someone who had to debate her more than 20 times.”

To listen to the full video, click on the link below:

