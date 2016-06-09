Gigi Hadid is best known for making an amazing debut on the Victoria’s Secret runway and of course, being the spokesperson for Maybelline. Soon Gigi will be known for an even greater accomplishment- her own makeup line.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Steven Waldberg, the Vice President of the beauty company, has confirmed they’re in discussion about creating a line with Gigi, similar to Katy Perry‘s line with Covergirl.

Waldberg has full confidence in the blonde beauty. “She’s young. She’s beautiful. She’s very motivated. She has created a true career for herself. She’s designing product in collaboration with a lot of other brands, and we’re hoping to do a lot more with Gigi.” He also remarked, “She’s someone that I think a lot of young girls relate to and look up to.” Gigi is definitely an inspo to women of all ages.

Although Gigi represents Maybelline, she has learned a thing or two from the famous company. “Since I started working with Maybelline, I’ve tried to be more adventurous with my makeup looks, and that comes with a lot of teamwork with my beauty team,” she said. It’s too early to know what will be part of the makeup line, but we’re sure it’ll be a colorful collection.

Gigi wants to share her love of makeup with others and she puts all her effort into doing this by working closely with the company. “We send mood-board texts and really try to do fun things. I told her just to be exciting because, if you can show people how they can get excited about makeup, that’s the best thing you can do as a spokesperson.”