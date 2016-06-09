Kendall Jenner may be only 20 years old, but she’s had so many exes we can barely keep track. From Chris Brown to Harry Styles, her history of “rumored” boyfriends is so ridiculous, we had to leave the room to LOL.

Now that we’re back (in the room), let’s take a look at Kendall and her men.

Julian Brooks 2012-2013

Four years ago when Kendall was only 16, she was pretty good about keeping things under wraps. These two deserve props for keeping their relationship a secret for over a year. Unfortunately, when they shared their feelings with the world via Twitter and Instagram, the relationship was already doomed to fail. Kendall and the model called it quits in August 2013 after he allegedly cheated on her.

Young Jinsu 2013

In 2013, rumor has it that the then 17-year-old Kendall and 21-year-old rapper were an item. After denying rumors, our assumptions were eventually confirmed when Jinsu posted the silhouette of the two on his Instagram, followed by an identical picture on Kendall’s.

Harry Styles 2013

Who hasn’t “dated” Harry Styles these days? After the two were spotted having a dinner date in 2013, we couldn’t help but wonder if love was in the air. Kendall slashed all the rumors via Twitter claiming, “Enough with the rumors! I’m single, people!”

Are you really though, Kendall?

Chandler Parsons 2014

Dallas Mavericks basketball player Chandler Parsons was supposed to star in a show to find his dream girl, but only a few days before production began, he dropped out because his new flame Kendall Jenner didn’t want him kissing other girls.

Talk about commitment.

Chris Brown 2014-2016

Come on Kendall. Chris Brown? Really? Sources claim that she was attracted to Chris for years, but this guy has some serious issues. The pair were first linked in December 2014, and now a new report suggested that Kendall has been getting close to Christ Brown, yet again.

Chris reportedly flew in to Paris Fashion Week and had dinner with the reality beauty, with both stars spotted at L’Avenue restaurant.

Tsk tsk.

Justin Bieber 2014

Kendall and Justin have had a flirty relationship for years, she’s even been dragged into his romantic saga with Selena in the past.

His cozy dinner with her in Paris in September 2014 reportedly caused a huge fight between him and his then girlfriend, with the couple then ending their rekindled romance.

Nick Jonas 2015

Kendall Jenner and Nick Jonas started dating thanks to pal Gigi Hadid’s matchmaking skills. Gigi’s motives were somewhat selfish though. According to sources, Gigi was dating Joe Jonas and wanted Kendall around all the time. Sadly, the pair never lasted. Or perhaps, they never took off.

Jordan Clarkson 2016

Finally moving on from Harry Styles, or Chris Brown, Kendall is seeing a hot new basketball player. Despite keeping their romance low-key for the first couple of months, Kendall and 23-year-old Jordan Clarkson have a hot romance on their hands.

“He is super sweet and Kendall loves that,” a source shared with Hollywood Life, detailing Kendall’s favorite traits about Jordan. “He is a genuine nice guy and treats her like a person and not like a celebrity. He doesn’t care who her family is and they just have a good time together. They have been secretly dating for months.”

Jordan is not the first man for Kendall, and judging from Kendall’s chaotic relationship history, he certainly won’t be her last.

Blake Griffin 2017-2018

Kendall has been single for quite some time, but now the supermodel finally has a boyfriend. It is cuffing season after all. She has been spotted and rumored to be dating basketball player Blake Griffin. Blake is a starting player for the Los Angeles Clippers, which is perfect because we all know the Kardashian-Jenner Klan is based in Calabasas. The two have been spotted out together on dates and dinners with his friends. Kendall even went to one of his games.

Neither of them has confirmed their relationship, but Kendall is known to be the quiet one in the family. When the Clippers play the Cleveland Cavaliers it will be a family affair because Khloe is dating Tristan Thompson who plays for the Cavs.

Anwar Hadid 2018

https://www.instagram.com/p/BpVpnS7hI5h/

During the summer of 2018 Kendall was supposedly seen making out with Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother Anwar Hadid. They were seen locking lips at the CFDA Fashion Awards after party.

The two were spotted hanging out through the end of summer into September. Things fizzled out between the two when the summer ended.

Ben Simmons 2018

Kendall Jenner is on to the next NBA boyfriend. The two were linked in July 2018, the same time she was supposed to be dating Anwar. She celebrated Ben’s 22nd birthday with him.

The couple went on a couple vacation with her sister Khloe and Tristan. The foursome headed down to Mexico before Ben and Tristan’s NBA season started. The couple have been photographed making out, out to dinner and at basketball games together. The two are renting a house in Los Angeles together.

2019

The most private Kardashian Kendall Jenner was seen on a date holding hands with Ben Simmons on Valentine’s Day.