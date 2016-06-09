Tinder is making some pretty major changes.

Starting next week, anyone under the age of 18 will be banned from using the dating app. Before, the app allowed anyone who was over the age of 13 access, but to ensure the safety of today’s youth, you must now be 18 or older. This decision came from Tinder’s CEO, Sean Rad, who is in the process of making the app more friendly and accessible for people, including transgender users.

Children’s safety is a big concern today and having a dating platform that allows preteens to chat and meet up with people they do not know creates an even bigger risk. An independent panel suggests that Tinder should be used by people who are 18 years or older.

So if you are under the age of 18, you might want to find another app to use. Sorry, kids!

[H/T: NBC]