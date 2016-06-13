Christina Grimmie’s brother, Marcus, has confirmed Adam Levine will pay for the late singer’s funeral. Adam Levine mentored Christina on the sixth season of The Voice. Marcus made the announcement on Sunday night.

“I found out this morning, that Adam Levine personally called my mother and said he will pay for the funeral and her plane flight, and I was blown away,” he wrote. On Friday, Christina was shot and killed by Kevin James Loibl, 27, while greeting fans after her concert in Florida. Marcus was there and immediately tried to stop the shooter, who then turned the gun on himself and died.

Following Christina’s death, Levine wrote on Facebook, “Christina was a natural, a gifted talent that comes along so rarely. She was taken from us too soon. This is yet another senseless act of extreme violence. I am left stunned and confused how these things can conceivably continue to happen in our world.”

The music community and fans were left in shock of the young singer’s sudden death. Celebrities have poured their hearts out on social media. There are mixed emotions but there has been endless support for the Grimmie family.

Marcus Grimmie also announced how the funds raised through the Go Fund Me page will be used. Christina’s manager set up the page two days ago and has already raised close to $170,000. The funds will help the Grimmie family move out of their current house while they continue to mourn the tragic death.

“I promise both my parents and I will read every one of these personalized messages,” Marcus wrote. “I’m so blown away by everything right now. But all I can say is thank you. And Christina will be missed and never ever forgotten.”

On Monday night, there will be a vigil for Christina at her hometown of Evesham Township in New Jersey.