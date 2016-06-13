The U.S. was rocked yesterday by the largest and most deadly mass shooting in the country’s history. But it isn’t only Americans who are mourning the loss of the 50 lives at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. The shooter was killed on site after shooting and killing at least 49 others.

J.K. Rowling, a U.K. resident, has been shaken by the news. The Harry Potter author shared her thoughts on Twitter early Monday morning. Rowling tweeted, “Luis Vielma worked on the Harry Potter ride at Universal. He was 22 years old. I can’t stop crying. #Orlando.” The young Wizarding World of Harry Potter employee was a victim of the mass shooting.

Luis Vielma worked on the Harry Potter ride at Universal. He was 22 years old. I can't stop crying. #Orlando pic.twitter.com/Nz2ZCWxNsS — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 13, 2016

Celebrities expressed their sympathy for the victims and their families on all social media platforms. Tom Williams, the chairman of Universal Parks & Resorts, said in a statement, “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this morning’s tragedy. We stand ready to help our community in any way we can.”

Singer and actress Mandy Moore, a native of the Orlando area, tweeted, “I am absolutely heartbroken for my hometown and the families/loved ones of the victims and all of those affected.”

President Obama also extended his thoughts out to those affected, “We stand with the people of Orlando who have endured a terrible attack on this city. Although it’s still early in the investigation, we know enough to say this is an act of terror and an act of hate.”

The shooting happened only one day after Christina Grimmie, a former contestant of The Voice and Youtuber star, was shot and killed by another assailant in Orlando. Police have confirmed the two shootings are not related. Other celebrities who reacted to both Grimme’s death and the Orlando shooting on social media include Ariana Grande, Ariel Winter, Kim Kardashian, Josh Groban and Matt Bomer.

Matt Bomer wrote, “My heart goes out to all those affected by this terrible tragedy in Orlando. There are no words. Sending love and prayers.”

“I’m heartbroken for the victims, for Orlando, for the LGBT community, for our country,” Josh Groban tweeted. “When does it end?”

The 2016 Tony Awards was dedicated to the families who had loved ones die in Orlando.